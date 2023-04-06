Arsenal keen on 24-year-old defender with six goal contributions this season

Arsenal are interested in signing the Wolfsburg defender Ridle Baku at the end of the season.

The 24-year-old right-back has been quite impressive in the Bundesliga this season scoring five goals and picking up one assist. His performances have attracted the attention of the north London club who are looking to bring in more quality in the full-back areas as per (SportBILD h/t SportWitness).

Mikel Arteta has had to use Ben White as his right-back this season although the former Brighton defender likes to play centrally.

Arsenal will be competing in the Champions League next season and they will need better-quality players and more depth in the side. Arteta must look to bring in a specialist right-back at the end of the season and the 24-year-old Bundesliga defender certainly fits the profile.

The defender will add pace, creativity and goals to the Arsenal attack.

He has a contract with Wolfsburg until the summer of 2025 and it remains to be seen whether the German club are prepared to sell him for a reasonable price at the end of the season.

The opportunity to join a club like Arsenal is likely to be a tempting proposition for the young defender and playing alongside the best players in the Premier League will only help him develop further.

Moving to the Emirates would be a major step up in the player’s career and Wolfsburg might find it difficult to convince the player to stay if Arsenal comes forward with a concrete proposal at the end of the season.

The Gunners are well-placed to win the Premier League title this season and they will be an attractive option for most players during the summer transfer window.