Aston Villa are reportedly interested in signing the Valencia midfielder Andre Almeida.

A report from Mundo Deportivo claims that Premier League clubs, Aston Villa and Brighton and Hove Albion are interested in signing the 22-year-old central midfielder at the end of the season.

The two clubs could reportedly pay around €30 million for the midfielder at the end of the season and it remains to be seen whether Valencia are prepared to sanction his departure.

The Spanish club have had a dismal campaign so far and they could be relegated at the end of the season if things do not improve soon.

Despite their struggles, Almeida has managed to impress with his performances this season, and it is no surprise that the Premier League clubs are looking to snap him up. The 22-year-old has two goals and six assists across all competitions.

The 22-year-old midfielder has the ability to develop into a top-class player, and Unai Emery could help him fulfil his potential at the West Midlands club.

Aston Villa are currently pushing for european qualification and they will need a squad with more quality next year. Signing a quality central midfielder should be a top priority for them and Almeida seems like the ideal fit.

The 22-year-old will not want to play in the second division, if Valencia go down and moving to the Premier League will be an attractive option for him. It would be a major step up in his career and regular football in England will only accelerate his development.

€30 million could look like a bargain in the long run if the player adapts to the Premier League quickly and fulfils his potential at Aston Villa.