West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice will have raised one or two eyebrows after being spotted with Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard after yesterday’s game at the London Stadium.

The Hammers drew 2-2 with the Gunners, but one side-plot to all this is Rice being strongly linked with Arsenal by the Guardian and others in recent times.

The England international would be a great fit for Arsenal and other big clubs, but it seems he was particularly keen to get a signed Arsenal shirt from Odegaard…

Perhaps this is just a gift for an Arsenal-supporting friend or relative, but is surely just going to fuel speculation that there’s something going on between Rice and the north London giants ahead of the summer.

