Video: Arsenal players criticised after all blanking mascot in bizarre social media clip

Arsenal players have received a huge amount of criticism for completely blanking a young fan as they signed her shirt.

See below as the Gunners tweeted a clip of their first-team squad all signing a shirt for the mascot ahead of the weekend match against West Ham, only for none of the players to really acknowledge her at all…

Making memories with our mascot ?? pic.twitter.com/LjGWmzd2Vl — Arsenal (@Arsenal) April 16, 2023

Perhaps the players were nervous ahead of such an important game, which might explain their sloppy performance as they gave up a 2-0 lead to draw 2-2 at the London Stadium, but there’s no excuse not to be at least a little more friendly than this.

See below for some comments criticising the players for appearing so arrogant and out of touch when this young fan was clearly so thrilled to be getting the chance to meet her heroes…

Not one player interacts with her. Her and her dad can come into @talkSPORT any time she wants to hang out with us. #invited https://t.co/u5TmUvJ72t — Andy Goldstein MBE (@andygoldstein05) April 17, 2023

They say you should never meet your heroes… that little girl has learnt a valuable lesson early on. She means nothing to them – disgusting arrogance by @Arsenal https://t.co/iQQWjMYO9q — Karen (@cheesedoff3) April 18, 2023

They don’t even make eye contact with her, let alone say hello or have a chat. Weirdos. https://t.co/aSIir7S9nA — Scott Patterson (@R_o_M) April 17, 2023

This is the biggest problem with modern day footballers. They seem to forget that they were once a kid looking up to their hero’s. Just a simple hello & a smile would have made that girls day even better. Just the lack of any sort of communication from the players is disgusting https://t.co/kcCDk89WF9 — Benjamin Brazil (@bennymufc) April 17, 2023