Video: Arsenal players criticised after all blanking mascot in bizarre social media clip

Arsenal FC
Posted by

Arsenal players have received a huge amount of criticism for completely blanking a young fan as they signed her shirt.

See below as the Gunners tweeted a clip of their first-team squad all signing a shirt for the mascot ahead of the weekend match against West Ham, only for none of the players to really acknowledge her at all…

Perhaps the players were nervous ahead of such an important game, which might explain their sloppy performance as they gave up a 2-0 lead to draw 2-2 at the London Stadium, but there’s no excuse not to be at least a little more friendly than this.

See below for some comments criticising the players for appearing so arrogant and out of touch when this young fan was clearly so thrilled to be getting the chance to meet her heroes…

