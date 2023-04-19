Crystal Palace fan tragically dies after being hit by a bus

A Crystal Palace fan tragically died after being hit by a bus while celebrating his team’s win against Leicester City earlier this month.

According to Daily Mail, the incident happened in South London, soon after Palace’s 2-1 win over Leicester City on Roy Hodgson’s first game in charge after return. The Eagles scored a stoppage time winner to win 3 crucial points for the team.

The report claims that the victim Liam Foley while celebrating was hit by a bus and suffered brain injuries. He was taken to the hospital where he remained on life support for a few days before passing away.

The club has since then paid tribute for Foley by releasing a statement expressing their sadness and condolences to his family and loved ones.

The club has also acknowledged Foley’s girlfriend, Josephine, who is running the London Marathon to raise funds in his memory, and wished her all the best.

It read:

‘We are deeply saddened to learn of the tragic passing of lifelong fan, Liam Foley. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones at this extremely sad time.

‘We understand that Liam’s girlfriend, Josephine, is running the London Marathon and raising funds in his memory – and we wish her all the very best.’

We are deeply saddened to learn of the tragic passing of lifelong fan, Liam Foley. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones at this extremely sad time. We understand that Liam’s girlfriend, Josephine, is running the London Marathon and raising funds in his memory – and we… pic.twitter.com/mbvihTUTPQ — Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) April 19, 2023

Palace have now won 3 in 3 since Roy Hodgson took charge, a run that has seen them move up to 12th in the table and 9 points ahead of the relegation zone putting them in a much better position to avoid relegation.