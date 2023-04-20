Video: Roma coach sent off in Europa League clash for hitting Feyenoord star

There are tense scenes in Rome as Roma need one goal to come back from their first-leg defeat to Feyenoord, and amid that, one of Jose Mourinho’s assistant coaches has been sent off in the first half for hitting one of the Dutch club’s stars. 

The incident occurred when Santiago Gimenez went to grab the ball after it went out of play. Mourinho’s assistant coach, Salvatore Foti, then went up to the star and bizarrely kicked out a little at the player and placed his arm around the Feyenoord man’s neck. The player made the most of the contact but it was still a strange thing for Foti to do.

The Roma man’s behaviour saw him sent off – the 12th red card given to Mourinho’s staff this season.

