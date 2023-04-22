Matheus Cunha opens scoring for Wolves as Leicester’s woes continue

Wolves have scored a massive goal in the race for Premier League survival during Saturday afternoon’s game at Molineux against Leicester City.

With both sides sitting well inside the league’s bottom half, today’s match was always going to have huge implications in the battle for survival.

And after attacking midfielder Matheus Cunha fired in a strike from the edge of the Foxes’ area after just 13 minutes, it is Wolves who have drawn first blood.

Check out the moment Wolves’ number 12 scored his second goal of the season here with pictures courtesy of BeIN Sports.

Failure to beat Wolves today will see Leicester City, along with bottom-placed Southampton, become one of the favourites to be relegated to the Championship.

The Foxes’ final six fixtures are set to be against Everton, Leeds United, Fulham, Liverpool, Newcastle and West Ham.

Regardless of what happens from now until the end of the campaign, Leicester City look a shadow of the team they were when they were crowned Premier League champions in 2015-16.