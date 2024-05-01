Sir Jim Ratcliffe is shaking things up at Manchester United.

Following his successful investment earlier this year, the British billionaire has now acquired a minority stake in Manchester United including full control of the club’s sporting operations.

Clearly settling in quickly, the 71-year-old has wasted no time in making some major changes.

Having already reached employment agreements with former Manchester City chief Omar Berrada and technical director Jason Wilcox, Ratcliffe is clearly eager to shake things up behind the scenes.

And according to a recent report from The Athletic’s Adam Crafton, the next big change the INEOS CEO is planning is to bring an end to the club’s ‘work-from-home culture’.

Determined to get his staff force back into offices, Ratcliffe has reportedly informed staff they must return to a traditional working environment — part of a ‘shock therapy’ strategy to ‘reboot the club’s culture’.

Ratcliffe’s demands will come as welcome news to fans who are growing increasingly tired of underperformances on the pitch and chaos off it.