Bruno Fernandes has been a dependable key player for Manchester United since his transfer from Sporting CP in January 2020. However, their are rumours the current Red Devils captain could force a move from Old Trafford this summer.

The 29-year-old Portuguese midfielder has had a remarkable campaign in what has been a bleak top-flight season for Manchester United. Nonetheless, Fernandes has managed to rack up double figures in goals as well as seven assists in the Premier League.

Erik ten Hag’s men have flattered to deceive on a number of occasions and they now face an uphill battle to secure a top six finish. But they do still have the matter of an FA Cup Final against Manchester City to contend with, and even getting to this stage was a hugely difficult task.

With Ratcliffe taking charge of football operations at Old Trafford in late February, significant changes loom on the horizon for Manchester United this summer. Amidst this upheaval, the uncertainty surrounding Bruno Fernandes’ future adds to the intrigue.

The 29-year-old midfielder, contracted until 2026 with the possibility of an additional year, finds himself amidst rumours linking him with a move to Barcelona.

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes stirs the pot as departure rumours circulate

Fernandes himself instigated further departure talk last week when he spoke to DAZN Portugal claiming: “A player always has to want to be here, but at the same time, you have to want him to stay. At the moment, I feel there’s that on both sides.

“I’m not thinking too much about the future, not least because, obviously, this season hasn’t been at the level I’d hoped for, either individually or collectively, so far.

“So, if you want me to be very honest, if I have to think about not continuing in the Premier League, it won’t be until after the Euros.”

Despite his prolific record of 230 appearances and 79 goals since his arrival from Sporting CP in 2020, Fernandes has only clinched one trophy with United, the EFL Cup last season.

As the club navigates this transitional period, the fate of their talismanic playmaker remains a focal point of speculation and anticipation among fans and pundits alike.