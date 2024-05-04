Lazio ace coveted by Man United in contact with Man City

This summer is set to be a crucial one for Man United in particular, as Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s new board can finally get to work in a transfer window.

Given that the INEOS-led partial takeover came just too late for Sir Jim to have any real input in the January window, this summer is the first chance for the new regime to show the Old Trafford faithful what they’re about.

Although Financial Fair Play will always ensure that United do studious rather than reckless business, Sir Jim et al can bring everyone onside with a positive showing in the transfer market.

Man City to gazump Man United for Mandas?

One area where it seems the club are not one hundred percent happy is with their goalkeepers.

Andre Onana remains a work in progress. Despite his evident excellence between the sticks, he still makes the odd ricket and ideally needs someone at a good level to be pushing him every single week.

That custodian isn’t Altay Bayindir according to TeamTalk, who note that the keeper will soon leave Old Trafford.

Corriere dello Sport (h/t TeamTalk) suggest that one of their preferred replacements, Lazio’s highly-rated Christos Mandas, might actually be on the way to rivals, Man City.

The outlet note that representatives of the keeper are in contact with executives at the Etihad Stadium outfit, who would need a replacement for Stefan Ortega if he decides to move on to pastures new.

At just 22, Mandas has a long time left in the game, and his current club are believed to want to try and keep hold of him if possible.

It’s easy to understand why both Premier League giants would want Mandas as part of their first-team staff too.

Not only would he put pressure on either Onana or Ederson, but he would potentially be a decent option for either side should their No.1’s succumb to injury or serious loss of form.

Neither Ortega or Bayindir have managed to do that on a regular enough basis for City or United, meaning that, where possible, both clubs have generally stuck rigidly to their first-choice keepers.