Man United boss Erik ten Hag clears the air regarding Bruno Fernandes

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes hinted at a move away from the club, but Erik ten Hag is confident the player will stay at Old Trafford.

In an interview in his country, Fernandes had stated that he would think about his future following the Euros this summer.

Some reports in the media suggested that Man United would explore bids for the majority of their squad due to their financial difficulties.

Ten Hag, on the other hand, thinks that Fernandes’ remarks have been misconstrued and has no reservations about them.

When asked if he intended to keep Fernandes, Ten Hag said, as reported by GOAL:

“Absolutely but that was also taken out of context. I haven’t even asked [Fernandes about the context] because I know he is Manchester United and I think he is very happy to be here.”

The Portuguese international is a role model for the other players in the club, and the Dutch manager stated that he “definitely” expects Fernandes to play out the remainder of his contract, which is set to expire in 2026.

The midfielder has lead the club by example this season, in difficult situations for the Red Devils.

This season has been a tough one for the Premier League club with their form poor in the league and in Europe.

Ten Hag continued by stating the importance of Fernandes:

“Taking responsibility is one of the biggest assets top footballers have to show and deliver. Bruno is always available, he never misses a game and always plays in a good level and always gets energy to a team. Such assets are necessary to be successful. Bruno is a real fighter. Last year for instance when we played Brighton in the FA Cup semi-final, we played with an ankle that was so thick, it was unbelievable. Bruno is a very good example for other players.”

Man United can end the season with a trophy

Fernandes’ future has been made clear by the Man United manager but his own future is uncertain at the club.

Man United face Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Monday night.

Ten Hag would be hoping to win three points as his team is involved in a fierce battle with Newcastle, Chelsea and Man United for a place in the Europa Conference League.

The Red Devils can still end the season with a trophy if they manage to beat Manchester City in the FA Cup final.

To do that, they must hope Fernandes is at his best against Pep Guardiola’s title chasing team.