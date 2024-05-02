(Video) Erik Ten Hag admits important Man United midfielder ‘a doubt’ for Palace

Erik Ten Hag has admitted Bruno Fernandes is ‘a doubt’ for Monday night’s Premier League against Crystal Palace.

The Red Devils, who will travel to Selhurst Park, for a league clash next week, are looking to finish their season strongly and build momentum ahead of this month’s FA Cup final against bitter-rivals Manchester City.

Man United injury news: Bruno Fernandes ‘a doubt’ against Crystal Palace

However, if United are to win the first of their final four Premier League games, they may have to do so without the help of midfield talisman and captain Fernandes.

“And also, after the game [against Burnley], we had an issue with Bruno,” he told reporters ahead of next week’s away game.

Bruno Fernandes suffered a knock against Burnley and is now a doubt for Monday’s game against Crystal Palace.

“So he is a doubt for Monday but he will fight to get also in this game, you know Bruno. He will never rule him out for any game so he is giving his best to be available.”

Fernandes’ potential absence will undoubtedly serve as a blow to United. The Portugal international has arguably been the Red Devils’ player this season.

The 29-year-old has come up clutch on multiple occasions — scoring 15 goals and registering 11 assists in 45 games during what has otherwise been a hugely disappointing campaign — and one that could see Ten Hag head back to Ajax.

Monday night’s game, which is scheduled to kick-off at 8 p.m. (UK time), will be broadcast live on Sky Sports.

