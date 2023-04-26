International striker has not been heard from since kidnapping by armed gunmen last week

Libya striker Mohamed Zubya is reportedly missing after allegedly being kidnapped by armed gunmen last Thursday.

The 34-year-old has not been heard from since then, according to latest reports, with fears growing over his safety.

Zubya’s family have spoken out, saying they don’t currently know the demands from the player’s kidnappers that could trigger his release.

Ahmed Hamza, the head of the committee, called for Zubya to be released immediately.

He said: “We call on the Libyan authority to release him without any delay, and not to repeat these outrageous incidents and practices.”

Hamza added: “Libyan authorities must also work to put an end to detentions… which constitute a flagrant violation of the rule of law and represent the worst forms of gross human rights violations.”