Some Liverpool figures have openly discussed sanctioning risky transfer decision

The subject of Liverpool selling Luis Diaz has reportedly been an open discussion on the club’s training ground at points in recent months.

That’s according to the Liverpool Echo, who also acknowledge that the player’s father has quite publicly talked up the prospect of his son one day playing for Barcelona, so it will be interesting to see if this develops into anything more concrete.

Although Diaz has shone during his time at Liverpool, it could make sense to try cashing in on him in the near future if he’s got his mind on a potential move elsewhere.

The Colombia international has his qualities, but is not necessarily irreplaceable, so new Reds boss Arne Slot might well think it’s worth taking a bit of a risk and letting him go if the price is right, with that cash then able to be invested in other areas of the squad.

Luis Diaz transfer: Should Liverpool sell?

That said, it might not be a great look for Slot, or the likes of Michael Edwards and Richard Hughes on the new LFC board, if they allow a big name like Diaz to leave this summer when the rest of the team’s attackers haven’t exactly been in scintillating form for a while now.

Mohamed Salah could be a particular concern, with some signs that age is perhaps catching up with him as he’s totally gone off the boil lately, while Diogo Jota has always been quite injury-prone, and others like Cody Gakpo and Darwin Nunez have simply not been consistent enough.

If Liverpool can be sure they can land an upgrade on Diaz, then it might be worth letting him go somewhere like Barcelona, but otherwise the safest bet is surely to keep hold of him and perhaps see if others in the squad could make way instead.