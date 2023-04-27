Scottish former footballer jailed for hitting someone with their car and fleeing the scene

A former Scottish footballer has been jailed for hitting and killing someone with his car by accident and then fleeing the scene.

44-year-old Craig Smart, a former centre-forward for Montrose, hit army veteran Dave McArthur with his employer’s white van in an incident in Fife.

Smart had allegedly been speeding, and ended up hitting McArthur at a zebra crossing, causing him head injuries that led to him dying in hospital two days later.

A police collision investigator said Smart “failed to observe, or react to, Mr McArthur on the zebra”.

Smart’s sentence takes into account the fact that he fled the scene of the incident and switched off his phone to avoid being found.

