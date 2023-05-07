Tottenham keen on 22-year-old La Liga attacker with 11 goal contributions

Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with a move for the South Korean attacker Lee Kang-in.

The 22-year-old has been an important first-team player for Real Mallorca and his performances have attracted the attention of the North London club.

As per AS (h/t SportWitness), Spurs will face competition from Spanish giants Atletico Madrid for his services this summer.

Lee Kang-in has six goals and five assists to his name for a mediocre Mallorca side. The Spanish outfit are currently fighting for a place in the top half of the table.

The South Korean could look to move at the end of the season and the opportunity to play for Tottenham will be an attractive option. Not only would he get to test in self at a higher level, but he would also get to reunite with his compatriot Son Heung-min at club level.

Tottenham will hope that the 30-year-old can put in a good word and convince Lee Kang-in to join them.

Tottenham need to add more attacking depth and quality to their side and the versatile South Korean could be a handy option. The 22-year-old can play as a central attacking midfielder as well as a winger on both planks. His versatility could make him an asset for the London club next season.

Furthermore, he is only 22 and he is likely to develop further with coaching and experience. He has the attributes to develop into a quality long-term option for Tottenham.