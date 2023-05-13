Radio presenter Adam Caterall has highlighted the traits and characteristics that Tottenham Hotspur need in their new manager.

Spurs currently have Ryan Mason at the helm as their caretaker manager. It was reported by Sky Sports News that the club will not be appointing former Bayern Munich boss Julen Nagelsmann.

Speaking on TalkSport, Caterall believes that Tottenham needs to appoint a manager that fits a similar profile to former boss Mauricio Pochettino.

He stated, “If you remember when they brought in Pochettino, who was coming off the back of some good stuff at Southampton. Low demands there was no real shouts for ‘I need this and I need that’. No, I’m gonna go in there and I’m gonna show you how good of a coach I am.

“That’s what they need. They need low demands, who’s got a really good philosophy of football. Who is going to work to the budgets and the constraints that is obviously put on him from the person above and then hopefully they can create something.”

It’s surprising in many ways that Spurs didn’t consider bringing Pochettino back. The Argentine looks close to becoming the new manager of fellow Premier League side Chelsea according to Football Insider.

Roberto De Zerbi of Brighton & Hove Albion is someone who fights the profile suggested by Caterall. He’s done extremely well with the Seagulls.

They’re in with a shout of getting European football next season and have a team that has been well constructed due to top recruitment and development.

However, whether the Italian would be open to leaving the Sussex-based side remains to be seen.