Tottenham Hotspur prospect Romaine Mundle has begun negotiations with Belgian club Standard Liege.

Voetbal Krant has claimed that Mundle has already had a tour of the club and was impressed by what he saw.

The 20-year-old currently plays for Spurs’ under-21s side. He’s provided 12 goal contributions from 24 Premier League 2 matches this season, averaging a goal or an assist every other game.



He’s yet to feature for the senior side and has also played for Tottenham’s under-19s in the past.

According to the club’s website, the winger has travelled with the first-team during the early stages of the current Premier League season. He was also an unused substitute in a UEFA Europa Conference League qualifying match.

With the wideman looking on the verge of a move to Liege, perhaps he believes that a move to the Belgian outfit will see him get more first-team opportunities.

Mundle is still certainly very young in his career and the potential opportunity could give him the chance to grow and develop as a player in years to come