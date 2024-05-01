(Video) – “I want to know what happened at Man United” – Ferdinand discusses Sancho

Borussia Dortmund made home advantage count as they beat Paris Saint Germain 1-0 in the first leg of their Champions League semi final.

Dortmund striker Niklas Fullkrug scored the games only goal with a brilliant strike, whilst Kylian Mbappe and Achraf Hakimi both hit the post for the visitors

The Bundesliga outfit can proud be of their performance, with Mats Hummels named as Uefa man of the match, but Jadon Sancho once again put in another brilliant performance.

Sancho provided a superb pass for Julian Brandt during the game, but the German international couldn’t apply the finish the pass deserved.

The England international seems to have rediscovered his love of the game in Germany following a difficult time at Manchester United.

The 24-year-old is currently on loan at Dortmund, and it’s reported they would like to keep him beyond the end of the season.

Speaking after the game Rio Ferdinand praised the 24-year-old for his performance, but couldn’t understand why the winger didn’t produce that level of performance for United.

Watch: Ferdinand discusses Jadon Sancho