Video: Thousands gather outside Etihad to welcome Man City ahead of Real Madrid clash

Thousands gather outside Etihad to welcome Man City ahead of Real Madrid clash

Manchester City
Man City are looking to reach the Champions League final for just the second time in their history tonight but Real Madrid stands in the way of Pep Guardiola’s side achieving it. 

The tie is level at 1-1 and although Madrid can conjure magic on the European stage, City fans will be confident seeing as the match is at home and their recent run of form.

Ahead of the match thousands of Man City fans welcomed their team to the stadium and the reception can be seen below.

