Leeds United should reportedly still bank as much as £110million from the Premier League at the end of this season, even if they are relegated today.

Sam Allardyce’s side face a tricky final-day fixture against Tottenham and will also need Everton to drop points against Bournemouth to have a chance of staying up.

It’s been a difficult season for Leeds as they’ve sacked two managers in Jesse Marsch and Javi Gracia, with Allardyce brought in late on to try to save them.

Still, Leeds are still expected to do pretty well financially from another campaign in the top flight, such is the financial reward from playing in England compared to other countries.

Relegation from the likes of La Liga and Serie A will hit clubs much harder, whereas Premier League clubs earn huge sums from TV money and other deals every season.

LUFC fans will undoubtedly still hope their club can survive today, but the club’s healthy finances could also help them bounce back again next year.