Former Italian PM and AC Milan owner Silvio Berlusconi dies aged 86

Former Italian Prime Minister and AC Milan owner Silvio Berlusconi has passed away at the age of 86, it has been confirmed.

The controversial politician served as PM of Italy on three separate occasions, and also gained popularity in football for his hugely successful spell as Milan owner.

Berlusconi owned the Rossoneri from 1986 to 2017, a period in which they won plenty of major trophies, and tributes have been pouring in from the club’s fans.

Berlusconi had been in hospital being treated for a lung infection, and Italian media are now reporting that he has died in the San Raffaele hospital in Milan.

See below for a list of Milan’s achievements under Berlusconi…