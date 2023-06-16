Liverpool have been linked with a move for the Japanese attacking midfielder Keito Nakamura.

According to a report from Daily Mail, Liverpool will face competition from Premier League rivals Aston Villa for his signature.

The Japanese international has been in fine form this past season scoring 17 goals across all competitions in Austria for LASK.

The Reds need to add more goals and creativity to their midfield and Nakamura would be a superb acquisition. The 22-year-old can operate as a central attacking midfielder as well as a winger. His versatility will be an added bonus for Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp.

The attacker reportedly has a contract with LASK until the summer of 2025 and it remains to be seen whether Liverpool can agree on a reasonable fee for him.

The Japanese international is expected to leave the Austrian club this summer and the opportunity to move to the Premier League will be an attractive option for him.

It would be a major step up in his career and Liverpool could provide him with the platform to showcase his abilities at a higher level.

It has been a disappointing season for Liverpool and they have missed out on Champions League qualification. They will need to improve their squad in order to get back into the top four and compete for major trophies once again.

Signing someone like Nakamura would certainly help them improve in the final third.

It remains to be seen whether Liverpool can fend off the competition from clubs like Aston Villa and sign the Japanese attacker in the coming weeks.