West Ham United are reportedly keen on the Fulham midfielder Joao Palhinha.

The 27-year-old has been a key player for the London club since joining them and he has established himself as a reliable performer in the Premier League.

It appears that his performances have caught the attention of the Hammers and Fabrizio Romano claims that David Moyes’s team are now preparing their first approach for the Portuguese international.

West Ham are preparing their first approach for João Palhinha. Not an easy deal with Fulham but he's top of the list for West Ham to replace Declan Rice. ??? #WHUFC Edson Alvarez remains in list but Borussia Dortmund are pushing to agree personal terms after proposal sent. pic.twitter.com/IANa4xL310 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 18, 2023

West Ham are set to lose Declan Rice this summer and the 24-year-old England international will move on and join a Champions League-level club.

West Ham will have to replace him adequately and Palhinha could prove to be a quality acquisition.

The Fulham midfielder is already well-settled in the Premier League and he could make an immediate impact at the club.

Palhinha will add physicality, drive, and defensive cover to the West Ham midfield. The 27-year-old is at the peak of his powers and he could prove to be the ideal replacement for Rice.

The 24-year-old England international has been an indispensable asset for West Ham and he has helped them win the UEFA Europa Conference league this season. The midfielder is expected to join clubs like Arsenal this summer.

It remains to be seen whether Arsenal can agree on a fee with the Hammers in the coming weeks.

Fulham are expected to demand a premium for Palhinha but West Ham should be able to afford him after selling Rice. The West Ham midfielder is reportedly valued at around £100 million.