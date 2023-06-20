Photo: Arsenal release pink and white Stella McCartney shirt

As football shirts get more and more outlandish, Arsenal’s pink and white effort, designed by Stella McCartney, is enough to give anyone a headache.

It’s been released as part of a tie up with the Arsenal Women’s team, which according to a podcast made by @arseblog, @timstillman84, and @helenfootball and referenced by Footy Headlines, will also include a brand new, standalone, kit that’s different to the men’s teams.

Given that the colour way for that kit appears to be a pastel pink with royal blue, it will be interesting to see how popular it becomes.

Pictures courtesy of Footy Headlines

