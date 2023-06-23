Belgian football in mourning as World Cup star dies

It’s never nice to hear about the passing of a friend, colleague or relative, but for many in Belgium today, they’ll be mourning the loss of one of their greatest ever footballers.

Aged just 57, former Anderlecht star, Stephane Demol succumbed to a heart attack on Thursday and passed away.

The club announced the news via their official website and listed some of his achievements from back in the day.

He would’ve been rightly proud of being part of the team that won three Belgian titles in succession in 1985, 1986 and 1987.

At around the same time, he starred in the Belgian national team at the 1986 World Cup, and according to The Sun, he was also named in the 1990 World Cup all-star team alongside the likes of Marco van Basten.

Well travelled as a player, he also had stints at Porto, Standard Liege, Bologna, Braga, Toulouse as well as other, lower-ranking sides.

To a generation of older football lovers, he became a household name, even if, with the passing of time, he may have been forgotten by the younger generation.

There are no details on funeral arrangements or any plans from his former clubs to honour his passing, and though he may now be gone, he’s unlikely to ever be forgotten.