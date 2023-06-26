Legendary Scotland manager Craig Brown dies at the age of 82

Scottish football mourns the loss of a true icon today as Craig Brown, the longest serving manager of the Scotland national team, passed away at the age of 82.

During his tenure from 1993 to 2001, Craig Brown led Scotland to remarkable achievements on the international stage. Under his astute guidance, the national team secured qualification for major tournaments, including the UEFA European Championship in 1996 and the FIFA World Cup in 1998.

In 71 games in charge of the national team, he won 33, drew 18 and lost only 20.

These accomplishments were no small feat and rekindled a sense of pride and hope in Scottish football.

His contributions to Scottish football extended beyond the national team, with successful managerial spells at Preston North End, Motherwell, and Aberdeen. In 1999, his dedication and achievements were duly recognized with a CBE.

Brown’s legacy as a manager will forever be intertwined with the success he brought to the national side, and his contributions to Scottish football will never be forgotten.

Rest In Peace, Craig Brown!