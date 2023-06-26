Manchester City willing to pay big money for 24-year-old Ligue 1 star

Manchester City are reportedly keen on signing the Paris Saint-German defender Achraf Hakimi.

According to a report from Football Insider, Manchester City are prepared to pay big money to sign the 24-year-old Moroccan international.

Hakimi has been outstanding for club and country over the past year and he could prove to be a sensational acquisition for the Premier League champions.

Kyle Walker has been linked with a move away from the club this summer and Hakimi would be a quality replacement.

The 24-year-old is exceptional going forward and he will add a new dimension to the Manchester City attack. He had five goals and six assists to his name this past season.

Furthermore, the Moroccan international is capable of playing as a right-back in a back four as well as a wing-back. His versatility will add some much-needed tactical variety to the side as well.

Manchester City are one of the wealthiest clubs in the world and they can certainly afford a lucrative proposal for Hakimi. It remains to be seen whether they can come to an agreement with PSG in the coming weeks.

Apparently, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is an admirer of the defender.

Hakimi helped his country Morocco reach the semifinals of the recently concluded World Cup and he will want to make his mark in the Premier League. Despite having a star-studded squad with him at PSG, the Moroccan has not been able to win the Champions League and he will feel that a move to Manchester City could enhance his chances of doing so.

The Premier League giants recently completed the treble including a Champions League win.

They will be hoping to challenge for major trophies next season as well and they have a formidable squad at their disposal. Adding Hakimi will only improve their chances of winning more silverware.