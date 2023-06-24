Manchester City are linked with a stunning move for PSG full-back Achraf Hakimi.

City completed a historic treble this past season winning the Premier League, FA Cup and the Champions League.

According to Marca, City now want to sign Moroccan superstar Achraf Hakimi as a replacement for Kyle Walker who is linked with a summer exit.

The report claims that Pep Guardiola has requested the club to sign the PSG full-back who has a contract with the club till 2026.

His long-term contract will make any deal difficult but the report claims that Manchester City are willing to splash the cash to sign the player they feel is ‘essential’ for the team Pep Guardiola is building.

He is still only 24-year-old and has all the qualities to turn into the perfect Pep Guardiola right-back.

Manchester City are also on the verge of signing Chelsea midfielder Mateo Kovacic as a replacement for Ilkay Gundogan who completed the transfer to Barcelona.