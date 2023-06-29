It’s definitely a good time to be a West Ham fan, with the club still basking in the after glow of their momentous Europa Conference League final win against Fiorentina.

It was the Hammers first major trophy of any description since 1980, and a first European title (discounting the Anglo Italian Cup from the 1990s) since 1965.

The cachet of winning what has become an incredibly popular tournament, despite it being seen as the little brother to the Champions League and Europa League, can’t be overstated.

More Stories / Latest News Exclusive: Expert says PSG’s Arteta talks could lay groundwork for future move to hire Arsenal manager (Image) Arsenal star has started following Kai Havertz and one other transfer target Transfer news: Declan Rice Arsenal, Moises Caicedo Chelsea & more from Fabrizio Romano

That it’s given the east Londoners a direct path back into the Europa League is an added bonus.

The good news just keeps on coming for David Moyes’ side too, after it was revealed that they had beaten Newcastle United to the signing of a highly-rated and exciting winger.

??| Sean Moore scored this worldie of a goal on Friday night for Cliftonville He has 3 goals and 3 assists in his last 6 league matches Celtic and Newcastle apparently want him ???pic.twitter.com/WCR8kXEWvA — IrishPropaganda???? (@IrishPropaganda) January 16, 2023

According to the content creator known only as ExWHUemployee, writing on his West Ham Way Patreon page (subscription required), the Irons have secured the services of Cliftonville’s 17-year-old star, Sean Moore.

As well as the Magpies, Celtic, Brighton and Everton were also rumoured to be interested, so it’s a real coup for Moyes to land a player who is definitely one for the future but could also end up being one for the present if he settles well.