English clubs chasing signature of 11-goal striker from Liverpool

Clubs across England are in a race to sign Liverpool’s Layton Stewart this summer as the striker is expected to leave the Merseyside club on loan ahead of the new season. 

Stewart made his first team debut during the previous campaign as he featured in Jurgen Klopp’s side for their Carabao Cup clash against Derby last November.

The German coach believes a loan move is the next step in the 20-year-old’s development and according to Football Insider, EFL sides Barnsley, Blackpool and Northampton are all chasing the Reds star.

Stewart has been a prolific goalscorer in Liverpool’s youth sides and last season netted 11 goals in 17 Premier League 2 games.

Liverpool’s Layton Stewart is set for a loan move
Stewart has been at Liverpool his whole career coming through the Reds’ youth ranks. The striker has proven to be a prolific goalscorer at this level and regular senior football will be very beneficial for the youngster.

League One is the perfect place for the 20-year-old to hone his skill and he will be hoping to return next summer with a shot at making it into Jurgen Klopp’s squad regularly.

