Senior figure set for Crystal Palace return just five months after leaving the club

Crystal Palace are set re-appoint Shaun Derry to head coach Roy Hodgson’s backroom team just five months after he was sidelined by axed boss Patrick Vieira.

The former midfielder was relieved of his first team duties earlier this year when Vieira decided he didn’t like Derry’s approach to man-management with players. The 45-year-old was removed from the scene at Palace and the Eagles failed to win a single match following the Frenchman’s decision.

According to the Daily Mail, Derry is a hugely popular and respected figure at the London club and they decided it was best to bring him back following the appointment of Hodgson this week.

Hodgson did brilliant work in stopping the slide Crystal Palace were on towards the end of the Vieria reign but his appointment in the long-term doesn’t feel like it is one that will take the Eagles forward as the Englishman is 75 years old.