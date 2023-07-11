(Photo) Tottenham Hotspur announce Manor Soloman

Tottenham Hotspur have officially announced the signing of Manor Soloman.

Having impressed during his loan with Fulham last season, Soloman, 23, found himself wanted by Spurs’ new manager Ange Postecoglou, and although the Cottagers were expected to try and sign him on a permanent deal, it has been the Lilywhites who have come out on top.

Joining on a free transfer from parent club Shakhtar Donetsk, Israel’s Soloman has the potential to be one of next season’s best signings.

We are delighted to announce the signing of Manor Solomon ? — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) July 11, 2023

During his spell with Fulham last season, the 23-year-old, after featuring in 19 games, in all competitions, managed to score four goals.