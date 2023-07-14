Manchester United closing in on the capture of 27-year-old target, asking price has dropped

Manchester United are now reportedly closing in on a deal to sign Andre Onana from Inter Milan.

According to journalist Alfredo Pedulla, the asking price for the 27-year-old goalkeeper has dropped below €55 million and a deal could be possible for an offer of around €48-50 million along with bonuses.

Apparently, the transfer is at the last details and it remains to be seen whether the Red Devils can secure an agreement soon.

Onana has been a key player for the Italian club and he is likely to be an asset for Manchester United in the coming seasons.

The 27-year-old was undoubtedly one of the best keepers in Europe last season and he helped Inter Milan reach the final of the UEFA Champions League.

Manchester United will have to replace David De Gea and the 27-year-old Cameroon international seems like the ideal acquisition. De Gea left Manchester United earlier this summer upon the expiry of his contract.

Onana should prove to be a better fit for Manchester United than the Spanish goalkeeper. Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag prefers goalkeepers with impressive distribution skills and Onana has played under the Dutchman at Ajax.

He should be able to adapt to the Manchester United style of play quickly and he will be expected to make an immediate impact in the Premier League.

The 27-year-old is at the peak of his powers and he is likely to play his best football for Manchester United in the coming seasons.