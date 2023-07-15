Arsenal continue to keep an interest in the Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo.

According to a report from Football London, the 21-year-old is on the radar of Premier League club Chelsea, but Arsenal have not given up on him just yet.

Apparently, the Gunners continue to keep tabs on the Ecuador international and they could look to enter the race if there is a major outgoing in the near future.

The 21-year-old was linked with a move to Arsenal during the January transfer window, but Brighton convinced him to stay at the club and he signed a new contract with them.

Since then, Arsenal have signed Declan Rice to improve their midfield. Players like Thomas Partey have been linked with a move away from the club and Arsenal will have to bring in a quality replacement in the event of a departure.

Caicedo could prove to be a quality acquisition for Arsenal and he could sort out their midfield unit alongside Rice for the foreseeable future.

The 21-year-old is already one of the most promising young midfielders in the league and he has all the attributes to develop into a world-class player.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has done well to nurture talented young players at his disposal and he could help someone like Caicedo improve and fulfil his potential.

Arsenal have secured Champions League qualification for the next season and the opportunity to play for them will be a major step up in the midfielder’s career and he is likely to be tempted if there is a concrete interest.