Big news coming out of Old Trafford as Ten Hag pushes Harry Maguire closer to exit door

Harry Maguire’s departure from Man United looks more likely following a new development as manager Erik ten Hag has stripped the defender of the captain’s armband ahead of the new season.

The 30-year-old has been tipped to leave Old Trafford this summer as the Dutch coach reduced his minutes during the season just gone and this latest move from the Man United boss demotes the England star even further.

It is yet to be confirmed who will replace the defender as the Man United skipper, but it likely going to be Bruno Fernandes, as he wore the armband for much of last season as Maguire sat on the bench.

The centre-back took to Twitter to announce the news on Sunday and stated that he is “extremely disappointed” over the United manager’s decision but will continue to give his all every time he wears the shirt.

Harry Maguire confirms he is no longer Man United captain

“After discussions with the manager today he has informed me he is changing captain,” Maguire wrote in his Tweet.

“He outlined his reasons to me and whilst I’m personally extremely disappointed, I will continue to give my all every time I wear the shirt.

“So I wanted to say a massive thank you to the Manchester United fans for all their brilliant support whilst I’ve been wearing the armband.

“Since the day I took on the role, three and half years ago, it’s been a huge privilege to lead Manchester United and one of the proudest moments of my career to date. It’s one of the greatest honours in club football. I’ve done everything I possibly could to help United be successful – on and off the field.

“I will always be grateful to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for first giving me the responsibility and I wish whoever now takes it on every success and they will have my full support.”