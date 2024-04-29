Ten Hag has done “nothing” to show Man United’s new owners they should keep him, says pundit

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is surely a dead man walking as he’s done nothing to show the club’s new owners that he deserves to stay on at Old Trafford.

That’s the view of former Tottenham and England goalkeeper Paul Robinson, who has laid into Ten Hag for taking Man Utd backwards this season, particularly with their awful Champions League campaign, which saw them finish bottom of their group.

Speaking to Football Insider, Robinson did not hold back with his views on Ten Hag, as he strongly predicted that Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS will be looking to bring their own people in as the start of a new era next season.

United fans probably won’t argue with that, in all honesty, as it’s getting harder and harder to make a case for what Ten Hag is doing with every passing game.

The Red Devils drew at home to Burnley at the weekend, having also only scraped through to the FA Cup final, beating Coventry City on penalties after losing a 3-0 lead to draw 3-3.

Ten Hag a dead man walking at Man United, says Robinson

Discussing the manager situation at MUFC, Robinson said: “I think he’s a dead man walking, 100 per cent.

“I’ve said ever since Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Sir David Brailsford came in with the whole restructuring that he’s not their man.

“They are restructuring, they will bring their own people in and their own structure around the football team. They are putting their own foundations in and they are going to want their own man to manage it.

“Ten Hag’s done nothing this season that would jump out and you would say ‘Manchester United have got a great identity, we know exactly how they play, they’ve had a fantastic season and progressed from last year’ because they haven’t.

“They have regressed from last year, where they finished in the Champions League places. The Champions League campaign this season was an absolute disaster, no disrespect to the teams that were in that group at the start of the season.”

He added: “I just don’t think Ten Hag is going to be there to oversee the team because he’s done nothing this season to suggest that Sir Jim Ratcliffe would look at him and say ‘I’ve been delighted with the style of football played’.

“Sir Jim Ratcliffe went from running the London Marathon to Wembley to watch his team go from 3-0 up to almost just getting past Coventry on penalties.

“That’s not the type of team he’s going to want to watch.”