Arsenal tracking midfield wonderkid who could command £15m transfer fee

Arsenal are reportedly tracking an exciting midfield talent from Croatia even after a busy summer of spending.

The Gunners have been busy bringing in Declan Rice, Kai Havertz and Jurrien Timber, but it seems they might not be done just yet as they’ve also been monitoring the progress of Dinamo Zagreb youngster Martin Baturina.

That’s according to a report from the Daily Express, who state that the 20-year-old could cost as much as £15million, though there might also be room to negotiate a deal for slightly below that valuation.

Arsenal are building a hugely exciting squad under Mikel Arteta and Baturina could be another smart addition for the long-term if they can pull it off.

Luka Modric notably came through at Dinamo Zagreb, while Croatia also continues to produce top young players like Josko Gvardiol, currently at RB Leipzig.

It will be interesting to follow this saga and see if Arsenal decide to step up their interest in Baturina in the near future.

For now, however, Fabrizio Romano has stated in his CaughtOffside column that AFC will focus on player sales amid links with Ajax star Mohammed Kudus.