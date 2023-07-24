Trevor Francis, Britain’s first £1million footballer, passes away aged 69

Former Nottingham Forest and England player Trevor Francis has sadly passed away at the age of 69, it has been confirmed.

The former forward notably became the first £1million British footballer back in 1979 when he joined Forest under the legendary Brian Clough.

Francis went on to win the European Cup with Forest, and he later played for the likes of Manchester City and Rangers, whilst also having a spell in Italy with Atalanta and Sampdoria.

Francis is sure to go down as a legendary figure in English football and everyone will be mourning his death as this sad news is announced today.

Close friend and former ITV presenter Gary Newbon told The Sun: “This is obviously a terrible shock for Trevor and his family and friends.

“He was revered throughout football and has his place assured in the history of the game.

“But he was also an incredibly kind and popular man, who will be greatly missed by so, so many people.”

