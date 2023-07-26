Player to arrive in UK tonight, Bournemouth have a €8m agreement in place

According to recent reports, Bournemouth are closing in on signing Ionut Radu from Inter Milan.

That’s according to Italian outlet Calciomercato, who claim Radu, 26, is heading to the United Kingdom and due to arrive sometime on Wednesday night.

Journalist Gianluca Di Marzio has also provided an update on the goalkeeper’s proposed move to the Cherries. Di Marzio has recently reported that although the Romanian keeper’s move is a one-year loan move, Bournemouth has negotiated the option to sign the 26-year-old on a permanent deal for just €8 million.

Since being promoted to Inter Milan’s senior first team in 2016, Radu, who, despite enduring loan spells with five other teams, managed 25 clean sheets in 58 games in all competitions.

