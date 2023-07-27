‘Barbie’ has a link to the Premier League in the form of Margot Robbie

It’s not often a Hollywood star and an icon in the children’s toy world come together to forge a tenuous link with the Premier League.

However, in ‘Barbie’ star, Margot Robbie’s case, the English top-flight has long been of interest to her.

According to Sport Bible, citing a historic 2018 BBC interview with the Australian, Robbie fell in love with Fulham thanks to her film producer husband, Tom Ackerley.

Indeed, back in 2014, there was even a tweet showing her turning up at Craven Cottage complete with Fulham garb.

Nice to see @MargotRobbie at the Cottage on Saturday, see you again soon! #FFC pic.twitter.com/uwamUjhIvt — Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) August 18, 2014

It’s unclear how often Robbie gets to watch her favourite team, though she spoke effusively about the club when shooting I, Tonya.

“My two best friends – well, it’s my husband and my other best friend Josie. Aston Villa’s is Josie’s team, Fulham’s Tom’s team,” she said to the BBC.

“So they’re going to the game and it’s tense already. I’m on the edge of my seat to see who wins. I mean, I’ve pledged my allegiance to Fulham, so I want Fulham to win.”

Perhaps the Premier League outfit aren’t a glamorous enough club for her Hollywood loving friends as neither Leonardo Di Caprio nor Brad Pitt have been spotted in west London lately.

However, with Robbie being front and centre in London and elsewhere thanks to her new film, whose to say that she won’t pay a visit down to that part of the Thames at the start of the 2023/24 campaign.