UEFA ban Juventus from European football in 2023/24

After being found guilty of Financial Fair Play breaches as well as club licensing breaches, Serie A giant, Juventus, have been handed a one-year ban from European competition by UEFA.

The Bianconeri have also been fined €20m, with €10m only enforced if there are irregularities found in the financial statements for this year and the following two years.

It’s understood that the breaches are related to player registration rights between 2019 and 2021. Last December, the game’s governing body opened an investigation into the same, which has now concluded.

A statement released by UEFA (h/t The Athletic – subscription required), noted that Juventus had ‘violated UEFA’s regulatory framework and breached the settlement agreement signed in August 2022.’

Their entry into the 2023/24 Europa Conference League is therefore cancelled and it’s expected that their place will be taken by Fiorentina.

It’s not the first time that Serie A’s ‘Old Lady’ has fallen foul of the authorities, and does suggest an underhand way of working at the Italian club which isn’t in keeping with the Juventus brand, known across the world.

With the punishment now levied, however, it does give the club the opportunity to focus on their games without any outside issues affecting performances.

If the squad are able to have a good enough season, then European qualification will be assured for the 2024/25 campaign.

That has to be the aim for such a storied outfit.