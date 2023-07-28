West Ham United have been linked with a move for the Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher.

The 23-year-old is expected to move on this summer in search of regular playing time and the report from Evening Standard claims that David Moyes is confident of signing him.

The midfielder is valued at £50 million and it remains to be seen whether West Ham can agree on a reasonable fee for him.

The Hammers need to bring in quality midfield reinforcements after the departure of Declan Rice.

The England international joined Arsenal in a British transfer record deal earlier this summer and West Ham will have to replace him adequately.

Gallagher has previously shown his quality during his loan spell at Crystal Palace and he is certainly good enough to be a quality option for West Ham in the coming seasons.

The Hammers will compete in the Europa League next year and Gallagher will be tempted to join the club with European football next season.