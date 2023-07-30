Jay-Z could be ready to launch Tottenham takeover bid despite previous Arsenal allegiance

Rap icon Jay-Z is reportedly interested in a potential takeover bid for Tottenham, depending on what happens with current owner Joe Lewis.

This is according to a report from the Daily Express, who suggest that Jay-Z is expressing a serious interest in Spurs in case Lewis ends up being convicted for fraud and insider trading.

The 53-year-old, who is worth around £1.95billion, has also previously shown an interest in investing in Tottenham’s north London rivals Arsenal, so it remains to be seen if his investment in Spurs would go down well with the club’s fans.

Jay-Z made it clear he’d become a fan of the Gunners because of Thierry Henry, though a deal there never worked out.

Tottenham could perhaps benefit from new ownership after going a little stale in recent years, but Jay-Z isn’t exactly experienced when it comes to the running of a football club.

He is, however, currently a joint-owner of NBA basketball side New Jersey Nets.