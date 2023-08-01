Videos: Chelsea’s Lauren James scores two superb goals as England thrash China

Chelsea Women’s forward Lauren James scored two superb goals for England today as they thrashed China at the World Cup.

James, sister of Reece James from the Chelsea Men’s team, is undoubtedly one of the most technically gifted players at this year’s tournament and she showed it with the way she took both her goals this afternoon.

See her first strike below as she side-footed it in with power and precision after the free-kick was played short…

And her second was even better – a first-time volley with her other foot…

England were good value for their win, and will undoubtedly be one of the favourites to go all the way in this tournament after beating Germany in the Euro 2022 final last year.

