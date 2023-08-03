Paris Saint-Germain are closing in on the transfers of two new attacking players in Benfica striker Goncalo Ramos and Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele.

That’s according to Jonathan Johnson in his exclusive CaughtOffside column, with the French football expert adding that PSG could also make another signing in that position in the form of Eintracht Frankfurt striker Randal Kolo Muani.

With Kylian Mbappe’s future in doubt, and with Lionel Messi already leaving earlier in the summer, it seems Johnson is not ruling out some major moves up font for PSG before the end of the summer.

The Ligue 1 giants could also be set to part ways with Hugo Ekitike, so it seems the upcoming move for Ramos does not rule out Kolo Muani moving to the Parc des Princes as well.

Luis Enrique has inherited a tricky situation at PSG after taking the job this summer, but signings like these will surely help make the club a major competitive force again in the campaign ahead.

“In more positive news for PSG, they are closing in on a deal for Goncalo Ramos in their hunt for a true No. 9 up top. The Benfica man has been on Luis Campos’ radar since his arrival at Parc des Princes and the French champions are closing in on a deal worth around €80m which should land the Portugal international in the coming days,” Johnson said.

“Ramos was also looked at by a number of Premier League and European clubs this summer, notably Manchester United who considered him as an alternative to Rasmus Hojlund, but PSG have had him earmarked for some time and return to the Portuguese topflight for further business after the signings of Nuno Mendes and Manuel Ugarte.

“Ramos should pen a contract until 2028 in Paris with Ousmane Dembele also expected to arrive from Barcelona shortly. Although Parisien interest in Randal Kolo Muani was expected to hinge upon a move for Ramos, there is the possibility that PSG still go for both as the club remain keen to offload Hugo Ekitike, who could form part of a potential deal for the Bundesliga outfit’s France international hotshot.”