Leeds United have been linked with a move for the Coventry City midfielder Gus Hamer.

A report from Football Insider claims that the midfielder could cost around £12 million this summer.

Hamer has been a key player for Coventry this past season, scoring 11 goals and picking up 10 assists across all competitions.

The Brazil-born midfielder is currently in the final year of his contract with the Championship club and he will be able to leave for a free transfer next summer.

Coventry will not want to lose a player of his quality on a free transfer and it remains to be seen whether they are ready to sell him before the summer transfer window closes.

Leeds could definitely use a quality, goalscoring midfielder and Hamer would be a key player for them next season.

Coventry are reportedly unwilling to sanction his departure because they believe that he could play a key role in their promotion push next season.

Hamer is likely to be tempted to join a club like Leeds United and it remains to be seen whether the two clubs can come to an agreement.