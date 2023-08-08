Chelsea offered lucrative £40 million deal for shirt sponsorship

Premier League giants Chelsea are currently without a front-of-shirt sponsor and an adult website has now offered them a lucrative deal.

According to a report from the Mirror, an adult subscription platform My.Club have offered them £40 million to become the club’s front-of-shirt sponsor.

The organisation’s president Mike Ford has explained that they want to sponsor Chelsea and the company is eager to make inroads in the Premier League and reach a new audience.

Ford added that accepting the sponsorship deal would help Chelsea sign the best players in the world.

It remains to be seen how Chelsea react to the proposal in the coming weeks.

The Blues begin their Premier League campaign in less than a week and they are yet to find a replacement for their previous sponsor, mobile network Three. There were links with Paramount+ earlier this summer, but those talks have not materialised.

There is no doubt that the offer from My.Club is a lucrative one but the choice of sponsorship might not go down too well with the fans.

The adult subscription platform previously tried to agree on a similar deal with Italian giants Inter Milan, who were not keen on their proposal.