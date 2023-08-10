Playmaker set to decide whether or not to join Newcastle or Brighton this week

Reports earlier this month claimed Brighton and Hove Albion have been in talks to sign Watford attacking midfielder Yaser Asprilla. However, the Seagulls aren’t the only club in the hunt for the young Columbian, with Eddie Howe’s Newcastle United also thought to be in the mix.

Recent reports in South America claim the 19-year-old playmaker is keen to leave Watford this summer and has four ‘real options’ to move – Brighton and Newcastle being among the player’s options.

Currently valued at less than £5 million, Asprilla could prove to be one of the summer’s most shrewd signings.

Interestingly, the report also claims that if a suitable offer is made for the teenager, he will be allowed to depart London as early as this week.

During his first, and possibly last, season with the Hornets, Asprilla, who has three years left on his deal, has directly contributed to three goals in 39 games in all competitions.