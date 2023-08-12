Everton are looking to sign the Portuguese striker Beto this summer.

A report from Football Insider claims that Everton are currently in advanced talks to sign the 25-year-old from Italian outfit Udinese.

A deal is reportedly close and Everton will sign the player on loan with an obligation to buy. The deal will help them save money for the other areas in their squad this summer and it would improve the squad as well.

The striker has a contract with the Italian club until the summer of 2026 and he managed to score 10 goals across all competitions last season.

The 25-year-old has the physicality to succeed in English football and it will be interesting to see if he can establish himself as a key player for the Toffees.

Everton are in desperate need of attacking reinforcements. Dominic Calvert-Lewin has had his fair share of injury problems this past season and Everton looked toothless in the attack.

Beto could make a big difference for them in the final third if he manages to adapt to English football quickly and hit the ground running.

Everton have been fighting the relegation battle over the last two seasons and they will look to make amends in the upcoming season. They will be hoping to push for a place in the top half and it will be interesting to see if they can get in the necessary reinforcements before the transfer window closes.